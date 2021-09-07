﻿
English
China’s vehicle output and sales to exceed 16 million units in Jan-Aug

Tuesday, 07 September 2021 11:19:15 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Xin Guobin, deputy minister of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), said automotive vehicle output and sales in China are expected to exceed 16 million units in the January-August period this year, up 10 percent year on year. In the January-July period this year, China’s vehicle exports amounted to 1.0 million units, up 124 percent year on year.

Mr. Xin said both output and sales of new energy vehicles are expected to exceed 1.7 million units in the January-August period this year, doubling year on year.


