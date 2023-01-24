﻿
China’s Tisco produces first plate at new mill

Tuesday, 24 January 2023 12:29:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

German plantmaker SMS Group has announced that Chinese steel producer Taigang Stainless Steel Co., Ltd. (Tisco) has successfully produced the first plate at its new heavy plate mill. The mill is the most powerful hot rolling mill of its kind ever supplied by SMS.

Designed for an annual production capacity of 700,000 mt, the mill can produce plates from 1,550 up to 4,200 mm wide within a thickness range from 5 mm up to 120 mm. 

Thanks to the new mill, Tisco can provide the market with an extended portfolio of products. In particular, the mill’s capability to process advanced grades, such as stainless steels, nickel-based alloys and super-austenitic grades, into products that meet the needs of markets, such as infrastructure, chemical, shipbuilding and wind turbine construction for fossil-free energy production, will play a key role for Tisco.


