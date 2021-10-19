China’s steel sheet and plate exports in Sept up 54.1% y-o-y, down from Aug

Tuesday, 19 October 2021 14:47:02 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In September this year, China exported 3.46 million mt of steel sheet/plate, up 54.1 percent year on year, while down 0.57 percent month on month, according to the Chinese customs authorities.

In September, ex-China HRC export prices moved down amid declining HRC futures prices and the bearish sentiments among market players. The growth in exports of steel sheet/plate was 11.8 percentage points lower in September compared to the increase recorded in August.

China’s steel sheet/plate exports totaled 35.94 million mt in the first nine months this year, up 46.9 percent year on year, while its increasing pace was 0.7 percentage points faster than that recorded in the first eight months this year.