China’s steel sector’s value-added industrial output up 1.2% in 2021

Monday, 17 January 2022 12:19:18 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In 2021, value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a 1.2 percent increase year on year, 0.4 percentage points slower compared to the increase recorded in the first 11 months of the current year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 9.6 percent in 2021, 0.5 percentage points slower than the rise recorded in the January-November period last year.

In December 2021, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 30 witnessed year-on-year increases in value-added industrial output. In the given period, outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 7.3 percent and 3.8 percent, year on year. In 2021 overall, outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 5.3 percent and 9.8 percent, year on year respectively.