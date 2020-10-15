China's steel industry PPI stable in Sept

Thursday, 15 October 2020 17:40:44 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In September this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector remained stable year on year, which is better than the decline of 2.5 percent recorded in August this year, according to data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on October 15.

China's overall producer price index (PPI) edged down by 2.1 percent year on year in September, and edged up by 0.1 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in September Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices were down 2.3 percent year on year and up 0.4 percent compared to August this year. In the first nine months of the year, China's overall producer price index (PPI) edged down by 2.0 percent year on year, while Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices were down 2.6 percent year on year.

$1 = RMB 6.7374