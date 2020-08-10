﻿
China's steel industry PPI declines more slowly in July

Monday, 10 August 2020 14:11:59 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In July this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector decreased by 4.6 percent year on year, 0.5 percentage points slower than the decline of 5.1 percent recorded in June this year, according to data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on August 10.

China's overall industrial producer price index (PPI) declined by 2.4 percent year on year in July, and rose by 0.4 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in July Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices were down 3.3 percent year on year and up 0.9 percent compared to June this year. In the first seven months of the year, China's overall producer price index (PPI) edged down by 2.0 percent year on year, while Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices were down 2.7 percent year on year.


