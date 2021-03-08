﻿
English
China’s steel imports up 17.4 percent in January-February

Monday, 08 March 2021 15:15:30 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-February period this year, China imported 2.395 million mt of finished steel, up 17.4 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on March 7. In December last year, China imported 1.375 million mt of finished steel, down 7.1 percent year on year.

In the January-February period of last year, China had imported 2.041 million mt of finished steel, up 2.1 percent year on year.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, in 2020 China’s total steel imports rose by 150 percent year on year to 38.56 million mt (including semi-finished steel) amid strong demand in the country. Meanwhile, the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has forecast that rising demand from infrastructure investment in China will continue in the 2021-2022 period and that China’s steel imports may increase in the current year.


Tags: imp/exp statistics  China  Far East


