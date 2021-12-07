China’s steel imports rebound in Nov, still down 29.6% in Jan-Nov

Tuesday, 07 December 2021 13:46:13 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In November this year, China imported 1.424 million mt of finished steel, down 23.0 percent year on year, while up 26.4 percent month on month, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on December 7. Nevertheless, the overall outlook is still weak and it is expected that imports will decline in the coming months as buyers have been less interested in purchases for December-February shipment.

In the January-November period this year, China imported 13.267 million mt of finished steel, down 29.6 percent year on year, 0.7 percentage points slower compared to the declining pace recorded in the first ten months of the current year.