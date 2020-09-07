China’s steel exports drop by 18.6 percent in January-August

Monday, 07 September 2020 15:12:55 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-August period of the current year, China exported 36.557 million mt of finished steel, down 18.6 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on September 7, while the year-on-year decline was 1.0 percentage points higher compared to that recorded in the January-July period this year.

In August alone, China exported 3.678 million mt of finished steel, decreasing by 26.5 percent year on year and down 11.9 percent month on month. Stronger local demand and price increases at home made exports less attractive for steel mills in China. This situation is also likely to continue in September.