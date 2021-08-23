﻿
English
China’s steel bars exports down by 15% in Jul, up 32.5% in January-July

Monday, 23 August 2021 12:27:59 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In July, China’s export of steel bar amounted to 510,000 mt, up 9.4 percent year on year, but down 15 percent month on month.

Wire rod and angles/channels shipments amounted to 170,000 mt and 210,000 mt, down 8.7 percent and 4.5 percent year on year, down 5.55 percent and almost remaining stable, month on month, respectively.

In the given month, the slack demand for rebar and wire rod from overseas market and high prices from Chinese producers resulted in the declines of the export volumes.

In the January-July period of the current year, China’s exports of steel bars totaled 5.85 million mt, up 32.5 percent year on year, while wire rod export amounted to 1.25 million mt, up 13.5 percent year on year. At the same time, China’s export volumes of angles/channels came to 1.74 million mt in the given period, down 1.7 percent year on year. 


