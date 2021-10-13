﻿
English
China’s shipbuilding output up 6.2 percent in January-September

Wednesday, 13 October 2021 13:48:12 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the first nine months of the current year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 30.34 million dead weight tons (dwt), up 6.2 percent year on year, as announced by the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).

In the given period, China’s new ship orders amounted to 54.156 million dwt, increasing by 223.3 percent year on year. As of the end of September, ship orders on the books

of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 92.439 million dwt, up 32.3 percent year on year, while up 30 percent compared to the end of 2020.


Tags: shipbuilding  China  Far East


