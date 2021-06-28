China’s shipbuilding output up 26.6% in Jan-May, new orders up 182.6%

Monday, 28 June 2021 11:33:12 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the first five months this year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 16.864 million dead weight tons (dwt), up 26.6 percent year on year, as announced by the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).

In the given period, China’s new ship orders amounted to 32.738 million dwt, increasing by 182.6 percent year on year. As of the end of May, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 85.004 million dwt, up 6.4 percent year on year, up 19.5 percent compared to the end of 2020.

In the January-May period this year, the aggregate shipbuilding output for export orders in China accounted for 95.2 percent of the total output.

Based on the monitored data of 75 major shipbuilding enterprises, in the first five months of the current year the Chinese shipbuilding enterprises in question registered an operating revenue of RMB 93.2 billion ($14.4 billion), up 13.7 percent year on year, and a gross loss of RMB 230 million ($35.6 million).

In the January-May period of the current year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China accounted for 43.9 percent of the total shipbuilding output in the global market, maintaining its leading role in the world, followed by South Korea and Japan with shares of 33.8 percent and 19.4 percent respectively.

$1 = RMB 6.4578