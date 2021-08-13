China’s shipbuilding output up 20.7 percent in January-July

Friday, 13 August 2021 13:51:15 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the first seven months of the current year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 24.18 million dead weight tons (dwt), up 20.7 percent year on year, as announced by the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).

In the given period, China’s new ship orders amounted to 45.22 million dwt, increasing by 223.2 percent year on year. As of the end of July, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 89.67 million dwt, up 18.6 percent year on year, while up 26.1 percent compared to the end of 2020.

In the January-July period this year, the aggregate shipbuilding output for export orders in China accounted for 93.7 percent of the total output.

Based on the monitored data of 75 major shipbuilding enterprises, in the first seven months of the current year the Chinese shipbuilding enterprises in question registered an operating revenue of RMB 159.9 billion ($24.7 billion), up 13.9 percent, and a gross loss of RMB 860 million ($132.7 million), down 7.5 percent year on year.

In the first seven months this year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China accounted for 46.1 percent of the total shipbuilding output in the global market, keeping its leading role in the world, followed by South Korea and Japan with 31.4 percent and 19.2 percent shares, respectively.