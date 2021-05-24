China’s shipbuilding output up 16.6% in Jan-Apr, new orders up 182.1%

Monday, 24 May 2021 15:24:40 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the first four months this year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 12.81 million dead weight tons (dwt), up 16.6 percent year on year, as announced by the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).

In the given period, China’s new ship orders amounted to 27.87 million dwt, increasing by 182.1 percent year on year. As of the end of April, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 84.19 million dwt, up 4.5 percent year on year and rising by 18.4 percent compared to the end of 2020.

In the January-April period this year, the aggregate shipbuilding output for export orders in China accounted for 94.2 percent of the total output.

Based on the monitored data of 75 major shipbuilding enterprises, in the first four months of the current year the Chinese shipbuilding enterprises in question registered an operating revenue of RMB 72.3 billion ($11.2 billion), up 10.4 percent year on year, and a gross loss of RMB 150 million ($23.3 million).

In the January-April period of the current year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China accounted for 41.1 percent of the total shipbuilding output globally, keeping its leading role in the world, followed by South Korea and Japan with 34.3 percent and 21.5 percent shares respectively.