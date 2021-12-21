China’s shipbuilding output rises more rapidly in Jan-Nov, up 7.9%

Tuesday, 21 December 2021 14:20:55 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the first 11 months this year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 35.88 million dead weight tons (dwt), up 7.9 percent year on year, as announced by the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI). In the first ten months, the increase was five percent year on year.

In the given period, China’s new ship orders amounted to 63.64 million dwt, increasing by 182.6 percent year on year. As of the end of November, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 96.39 million dwt, up 35.9 percent year on year and up 35.5 percent compared to the end of 2020.

In the January-November period this year, the aggregate shipbuilding output for export orders in China accounted for 93.0 percent of the total output.

Based on the monitored data of 75 major shipbuilding enterprises, in the first 11 months of the current year the Chinese shipbuilding enterprises in question registered an operating revenue of RMB 269.1 billion ($42.1 billion), up 4.2 percent year on year, and a gross loss of RMB 2.16 billion ($0.34 billion), rising by 27.1 percent year on year.

In the January-November period of the current year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China accounted for 45.5 percent of the total shipbuilding output in the global market, keeping its leading role in the world, followed by South Korea and Japan with 30.3 percent and 20.9 percent, respectively.