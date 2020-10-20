﻿
China’s shipbuilding output down 2.7% in Jan-Sept, new orders down 14%

Tuesday, 20 October 2020 14:55:12 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-September period this year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 28.56 million dead weight tons (dwt), down 2.7 percent year on year, 4.4 percentage points slower than the declining pace recorded in the first eight months, as announced by the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).

In the given period, China’s new ship orders amounted to 16.75 million dwt, decreasing by 14 percent year on year, 9.5 percentage points bigger than the decreasing pace recorded in the January-August period. As of the end of September, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 69.85 million dwt, down 12 percent year on year, 3.8 percentage points bigger than the decrease rate recorded as of the end of August.

In the January-September period this year, the aggregate shipbuilding output for export orders in China accounted for 91.4 percent of the total output.

Based on the monitored data of 75 major shipbuilding enterprises, in the first nine months of the current year the Chinese shipbuilding enterprises in question registered an operating revenue of RMB 197.1 billion ($29.4 billion), up 1.1 percent, shifting from the year-on-year decline of 2.3 percent recorded in the first eight months, and a gross loss of RMB 1.25 billion ($0.19 billion), down 50 percent year on year.

In the first nine months this year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China accounted for 40.6 percent of the total shipbuilding output in the global market, keeping its leading role in the world, followed by South Korea and Japan with 29.3 percent and 26.5 percent shares respectively.


