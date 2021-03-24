China’s shipbuilding output and orders rise sharply in Jan-Feb

Wednesday, 24 March 2021 15:05:08 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the first two months this year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 7.23 million dead weight tons (dwt), up 54.7 percent year on year, as announced by the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).

In the given period, China’s new ship orders amounted to 6.81 million dwt, increasing by 105 percent year on year. As of the end of February, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 70.51 million dwt, down 12.2 percent year on year, and down 0.8 percent compared to the end of 2020.

In the January-February period this year, the aggregate shipbuilding output for export orders in China accounted for 92 percent of the total output.

Based on the monitored data of 75 major shipbuilding enterprises, in the first two months of the current year the Chinese shipbuilding enterprises in question registered an operating revenue of RMB 35.1 billion ($5.4 billion), up 66.4 percent year on year, and a gross loss of RMB 340 million ($52.15 million).

In the January-February period of the current year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China accounted for 45.4 percent of the total shipbuilding output in the global market, keeping its leading role in the world, followed by South Korea and Japan with 31.4 percent and 20.9 percent shares respectively.