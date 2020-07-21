China’s shipbuilding new orders up 3.4% in H1, output down 10.6%

Tuesday, 21 July 2020 10:35:19 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-June period this year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 17.58 million dead weight tons (dwt), down 10.6 percent year on year, 9.4 percentage points slower than the declining pace recorded in the first five months, as announced by the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).

In the given period, China’s new ship orders amounted to 12.47 million dwt, increasing by 3.4 percent year on year, shifting from a year-on-year drop of 1.2 percent recorded in the January-May period. As of the end of June, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 76.54 million dwt, down 6.3 percent year on year, 1.0 percentage point slower than the decrease rate recorded as of the end of May.

In the first half this year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China accounted for 37.2 percent of the total shipbuilding output in the global market, maintaining its leading position in global output.