China’s semis exports down 15.34% in Sept from Aug, up 215.43% in Jan-Sept 2025

Tuesday, 21 October 2025 09:31:17 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In September this year, China’s semi-finished steel exports totaled 1.4936 million mt, down 15.34 percent month on month, while rising by 41.85 percent year on year, according to China’s customs authorities.

In the January-September period this year, China’s semi-finished steel exports amounted to 10.7297 million mt, up 215.43 percent year on year.

In the January-September period this year, China’s semi-finished steel imports amounted to 606,300 mt, down 62.17 percent year on year.

In September, the export price gap between Chinese billet and Black Sea billet narrowed, contributing to the diminishing competitiveness of China’s billet exports.


