China’s rebar export declines by 9.8 percent in August to below 500,000 mt

Tuesday, 28 September 2021 13:56:30 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In August, China’s export of rebar amounted to 460,000 mt, down 9.8 percent month on month, but up 1.2 percent year on year.

Wire rod and angles/channels production amounted to 170,000 mt both, down 7.2 percent and 2.0 percent year on year, almost remaining stable and down 19 percent month on month, respectively.

In the given month, the Covid-19 pandemic in overseas market negatively affected the demand for longs, while most Chinese producers were focused on the domestic sales.

In the January-August period of the current year, China’s exports of rebar totaled 6.31 million mt, up 29.6 percent year on year, while wire rod export amounted to 1.42 million mt, up 10.5 percent year on year. At the same time, China’s export volumes of angles/channels came to 1.91 million mt in the given period, down 1.8 percent year on year. 


