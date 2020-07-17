China’s real estate sector improves in H1, investments resume growth

Friday, 17 July 2020 14:24:29 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-June period this year, total real estate investments in China amounted to RMB 6.278 trillion ($0.9 trillion), up 1.9 percent year on year, shifting from a decline of 0.3 percent recorded in the first five months of the year, indicating a further improvement in the real estate industry, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The year-on-year declines slowed down significantly in real estate sales and new construction in the first six months of the year.

In the January-June period, new commercial real estate sold in China covered a total area of 694.04 million m2, down 8.4 percent on year-on-year basis, 3.9 percentage points slower than the decline recorded in the first five months.

The total area covered by construction activity in China in the January-June period increased by 2.6 percent, 0.3 percentage points faster than the 2.3 percent rise recorded in the first five months. The decline in the total new area covered by construction activity slowed down to 7.6 percent from 12.8 percent in the first five months of the year.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, real estate developers have been very active in land auctions in China, especially following the sales of land at high prices in first-tier cities, including Shanghai, Hangzhou, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Beijing. The average land premium rate - which measures the difference between the highest bids paid by property developers and the initially asked prices for land - in the first and second-tier cities as of July 13 this year reached 12.65 percent, the highest level of the past three years.