China’s real estate development slows further in Jan-Nov, new construction down 9.1%

Thursday, 16 December 2021 15:53:59 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-November period of the current year, total real estate investments in China amounted to RMB 13.7314 trillion ($2.2 trillion), up 6.0 percent year on year, 1.2 percentage points slower than the rise recorded in the first ten months this year, signaling the slowdown in the real estate industry due to financial tightness amid the central government’s measures to curb housing prices, while up 13.2 percent compared to the same period of 2019, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first 11 months this year, new commercial real estate sold in China covered a total area of 1581.31 million m2, up 4.8 percent year on year, much slower than the 7.3 percent growth in the first ten months of the year.

The total area covered by construction activity in China in the given period increased by 6.3 percent, down 0.8 percentage points compared to the increase recorded in the first ten months. Moreover, the new area covered by construction activity decreased by 9.1 percent year on year in the given period, 1.4 percentage points faster than he declining pace recorded in the January-October period.

China’s real estate industry has come under downward pressure due to financial tightness and the central government’s control measures, while this situation may ease to some degree as the sharp decline in the real estate market has had a negative impact on China’s economy. The People’s Bank of China has cut the reserve ratio and will issue in-advance special bonds for the rest of this year, which will stimulate the development of the real estate market and will also boost the demand for steel in the coming year, though this rebounding trend will be different from region to region and the visible improvement in real estate may only be seen from the second quarter of 2022 or later.