China’s passenger vehicle sales to reach 24-24.5 million units in 2025

Wednesday, 19 August 2020 12:12:38 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Pan Jiming, General Manager of Planning Department of Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC) said at the China Auto Forum 2020 held in Shanghai that China’s consumption in the automotive vehicle market has still been very promising. He expected that China’s passenger vehicle sales will reach 24-24.5 million units by the year of 2025, while commercial vehicle sales are expected to amount to 4.0 million units by the same year.

In 2019, sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 21.4 million units. In the first seven months of the current year, passenger vehicle output and sales in China totaled 9.483 million units and 9.533 million units, down 17.8 percent and 18.4 percent year on year due to the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.


