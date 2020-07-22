﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s passenger vehicle retail sales to fall by 11% this year

Wednesday, 22 July 2020 11:24:51 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Wholesale passenger vehicle sales in China in the first half of the current year amounted to 7.667 million units, down 22.9 percent year on year, while retail vehicle sales in the given period totaled 7.709 million units, down 22.5 percent year on year, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). Meanwhile, retail sales in the first quarter and the second quarter indicated year-on-year declines of 41 percent and three percent, respectively, signaling a rebound in the second quarter.

The CPCA said it foresees that retail passenger vehicle sales in China will decline by 11 percent in the current year. 


Tags: automotive  China  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

11  Aug

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China indicate rapid rise in July
06  Aug

China’s auto vehicle retail sales up nine percent at end of July
05  Aug

CAAM: China’s automotive vehicle sales up 14.9 percent in July
30  Jul

China’s vehicle retail sales down five percent in July 1-26 from June
23  Jul

CAAM: Auto vehicles sales increase by 2.7 percent in July 1-20