China’s iron ore output up 15.9 percent in January-June

Tuesday, 20 July 2021 10:30:41 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

According to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in the January-June period of the current year, China’s iron ore production amounted to 490.811 million mt, increasing by 15.9 percent year on year, 1.6 percentage points slower than that recorded in the first five months this year.

In June alone, iron ore production reached 87.869 million mt, up 9.0 percent year on year, while up 0.29 percent month on month.

Import iron ore prices moved on a fluctuating trend in June, with the highest level of $220/mt CFR being seen on June 15, while hitting the lowest level of $202/mt CFR on June 7, though moved down in late June due to the production curb ahead of the 100th Anniversary of the Communist Party of China. As previously reported by SteelOrbis, iron ore imports in China increased by 2.6 percent year on year, reaching 560.705 million mt in the January-June period of the year, while in June alone, China imported 89.417 million mt of iron ore, down 12.1 percent year on year.