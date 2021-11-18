China’s iron ore output up 11.5% in Jan-Oct despite decline in Oct

Thursday, 18 November 2021 11:39:40 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

According to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in the January-October period of the current year, China’s iron ore production amounted to 823.111 million mt, increasing by 11.5 percent year on year, 1.9 percentage points slower than the rise recorded in the first nine months this year.

In October alone, iron ore production reached 80.127 million mt, down 2.8 percent year on year, shifting from a year-on-year rise of 9.6 percent recorded in September.

In October, import iron ore prices moved up first while declining later, with the highest level of $136/mt CFR seen on October 11 and the lowest price level of $107/mt CFR seen on October 31.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, iron ore imports in China decreased by 4.2 percent year on year to 933.484 million mt in the January-October period of the year, while in October alone China imported 91.606 million mt of iron ore, down 14.2 percent year on year.