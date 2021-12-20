China’s iron ore output up 10.4% in Jan-Nov, small decline in Nov

Monday, 20 December 2021 11:59:37 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

According to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in the January-November period of the current year, China’s iron ore production amounted to 901.441 million mt, increasing by 10.4 percent year on year, 1.9 percentage points slower than the rise recorded in the first nine months this year.

In November alone, iron ore production came to 78.396 million mt, down 0.1 percent year on year and down 2.16 percent month on month.

Import iron ore prices moved on an overall uptrend in November, with the highest level of $102/mt CFR seen on November 24 and November 29, and the lowest level during the month of $87/mt CFR seen on November 18.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, iron ore imports in China decreased by 3.2 percent year on year to 1.038361 billion mt in the January-November period of the year, while in November alone China imported 104.955 million mt of iron ore, up 6.9 percent year on year.