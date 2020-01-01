﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Latest Steel News

China’s iron ore imports up 11.2% in Jan-Oct, down slightly in Oct from Sept

In October alone, China imported 106.742 million mt of iron ore, up 14.9 percent year on year, while down 1.66 percent month on ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.