China’s investment in water conservation-related construction down 1.6% in 2021

Friday, 07 January 2022 11:36:29 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s Ministry of Water Resources (MWR) announced that in the year of 2021 China’s investments in construction for water conservation purposes amounted to RMB 757.6 billion ($119 billion), down 1.6 percent year on year, while still playing an important role in stabilizing investments in economic development.

In particular, out of China’s planned 150 major water conservation projects, construction work started on 62 of them in 2021. Previously, at the beginning of 2021, the MWR had said that in the 2021-25 period China would spare no efforts to accelerate the construction of water conservation projects, and intended to construct 150 major water conservation projects to bolster China’s economic development.


