China’s in-advance quotas for special bonds may reach RMB 2.19 trillion

Tuesday, 14 December 2021 18:22:42 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) has issued the in-advance quotas of special and general government bonds for 2022 to the provincial-level financial departments, though the specific-scale has not been disclosed (the in-advance quotas will be issued during the remaining period of 2021, aiming to stimulate the economic development). According to the previous authorization, the highest quotas for special bonds could be RMB 2.19 trillion ($0.34 trillion).

Most institutions forecast that the in-advance quotas for bonds may total RMB 1.6-2.1 trillion ($0.25-0.33 trillion), in particular, the new-added special bonds may amount to RMB 1.3-1.8 trillion ($0.2-0.28 trillion), while the new-added general bonds may reach RMB 300 billion ($47.1 billion).

As China aims to give priority to steady growth in 2022, financial support will be used in supporting quality projects, such as infrastructure projects.