China’s Henan Yaxin starts up first eco-friendly mini-mill

Wednesday, 24 November 2021 11:21:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that China-based steel producer Henan Yaxin Steel Group has started up its eco-friendly mini-mill for flat products consisting of two EAF Quantum electric arc furnaces and an Arvedi endless strip production line at its Fujian Dingsheng plant. This is the first environmentally-friendly mini-mill installation worldwide where EAF Quantum and Arvedi ESP are combined.

This set-up allows for 85 percent carbon savings compared to the integrated production route. The new plant is designed for an annual production capacity of 2.5 million mt of high-quality, ultra-thin, hot rolled strip products with widths of up to 1,600 mm and thicknesses down to 0.8 mm. 13 coils were produced in endless operation during the start of hot commissioning by first heat.


