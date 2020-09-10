﻿
China’s Henan Province to build 35 new highways in 2021-35

Thursday, 10 September 2020 12:00:48 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The government of China’s Henan Province has issued its Henan Highway Network Plan (2021-35), announcing that it plans to build 35 new highways totaling 3,750 kilometers in the 2021-35 period. Meanwhile, in the given period it also plans to extend and renovate 15 highways totaling 2,738 kilometers and to add 154 new highway entrances to the current highways. The plan in question is foreseen to boost demand for steel in the future.


