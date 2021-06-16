﻿
China’s HBIS restarts package of equipment-upgrading projects

Wednesday, 16 June 2021 15:37:17 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Hebei Province-based Chinese major steelmaker Hebei Iron & Steel Group (HBIS) is restarting an ambitious package of equipment-upgrading projects at four of its steel mills, which will involve the replacement of 22.285 million mt per year of obsolete crude steelmaking capacity and 21.85 million mt of iron-smelting capacity.

It will install new equipment totaling 18.22 million mt of crude steelmaking capacity and 15.64 million mt of iron-smelting capacity as part of the move, as announced lately by the Hebei Industry & Information Technology Department. The steel group had intended to embark on the upgrading several years ago and made announcements about its plan to do so between 2017 and 2019.


