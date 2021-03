Thursday, 25 March 2021 14:34:35 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-February period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) in China’s railways amounted to RMB 56.305 trillion ($8.6 trillion), up 23.3 percent year on year, as announced by China's Ministry of Transportation (MOT).

The MOT also announced that in the next three years it plans to add 3,000 kilometers of newly-built railways and to build more than 30 airports.