China’s FAI in its railways down 4.6 percent in Jan-Nov

Friday, 17 December 2021 12:25:39 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



In the January-November period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China’s railways amounted to RMB 642 billion ($100.8 billion), down 4.6 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Railway Administration (NRA).

