China’s FAI growth slows to 8.9 percent in January-August

In the January-August period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 34.6913 trillion ($5.4 trillion), up 8.9 percent year on year, 1.4 percentage points slower than the increase recorded in the first seven months, while up 8.2 percent compared to in the first eight months of 2019, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 2.9 percent year on year, 1.7 percentage points slower than the increase recorded in the first seven months of the current year.

Investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the first eight months this year rose by 6.7 percent and 15.7 percent year on year, respectively, 2.2 percentage points and 1.6 percentage points slower than the increases recorded in the first seven months.