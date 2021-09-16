﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s FAI growth slows to 8.9 percent in January-August

Thursday, 16 September 2021 12:25:53 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-August period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 34.6913 trillion ($5.4 trillion), up 8.9 percent year on year, 1.4 percentage points slower than the increase recorded in the first seven months, while up 8.2 percent compared to in the first eight months of 2019, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 2.9 percent year on year, 1.7 percentage points slower than the increase recorded in the first seven months of the current year.

Investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the first eight months this year rose by 6.7 percent and 15.7 percent year on year, respectively, 2.2 percentage points and 1.6 percentage points slower than the increases recorded in the first seven months.


Tags: China  Far East  steelmaking  investments  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

16 Sep

Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 5.3 percent in Jan-Aug
14 Sep

Output curbs to be imposed on metals sector in Yunnan
14 Sep

Tangshan to build China’s largest demonstration base for clean steel production
14 Sep

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 2.1 percent in early Sept
07 Sep

Nanjing Steel to build 2.6 million mt coke project in Indonesia