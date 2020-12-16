China’s FAI growth rises to 2.6 percent in January-November

Wednesday, 16 December 2020 17:12:05 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-November period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 49.956 trillion ($7.6 trillion), up 2.6 percent year on year, 0.8 percentage points higher than the increase recorded in the January-October period of the current year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the January-November period, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 1.0 percent year on year, 0.3 percentage points higher than the increase recorded in the January-October period, signaling further improvement in investment in infrastructure in the given period amid booming construction activities, which exerted a positive impact on steel prices in November.

Investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the January-November period dropped by 9.2 percent and 3.5 percent year on year, respectively, 0.8 percentage points faster and 1.8 percentage points slower than the respective declines recorded in the first ten months of the current year.