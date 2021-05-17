﻿
English
China’s FAI growth reaches 19.9 percent in Jan-Apr

Monday, 17 May 2021 14:25:53 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-April period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 14.3804 trillion ($2.24 trillion), up 19.9 percent year on year, while up 8.0 percent compared to the first four months of 2019, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 18.4 percent year on year, 11.3 percentage points slower than the increase recorded in the first three months of the current year.

Investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the first four months rose by 13 percent and 23.8 percent year on year, respectively, 7.8 percentage points and 6.0 percentage points slower than the increases recorded in the first three months of the year.

$1 = RMB 6.4307


Tags: China  Far East  investments  |  similar articles »


