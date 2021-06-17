China’s FAI growth reaches 15.4 percent in January-May

Thursday, 17 June 2021 14:44:53 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-May period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 19.3917 trillion ($3.02 trillion), up 15.4 percent year on year, while rising by 8.5 percent compared to the same period in 2019, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first five months of the current year, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 11.8 percent year on year, 6.6 percentage points slower than the increase recorded in the first four months of the current year.

Investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the first five months rose by 13.9 percent and 20.4 percent year on year, respectively, 0.9 percentage points faster and 3.4 percentage points slower than the increases recorded in the first four months.