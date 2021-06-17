﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s FAI growth reaches 15.4 percent in January-May

Thursday, 17 June 2021 14:44:53 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-May period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 19.3917 trillion ($3.02 trillion), up 15.4 percent year on year, while rising by 8.5 percent compared to the same period in 2019, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first five months of the current year, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 11.8 percent year on year, 6.6 percentage points slower than the increase recorded in the first four months of the current year.

Investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the first five months rose by 13.9 percent and 20.4 percent year on year, respectively, 0.9 percentage points faster and 3.4 percentage points slower than the increases recorded in the first four months.


Tags: Far East  China  investments  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

17  Jun

China’s coal output rises by 8.8 percent in January-May
11  Jun

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up slightly last week
31  May

Fu’an of Ningde to build 7 million mt of stainless steel production base
24  May

FAI in roads and waterways in China up 33.3 percent in Jan-Apr
20  May

Growth of China’s FAI in its railways slows to 8.1 percent in Jan-Apr