China’s FAI growth decreases to 5.2 percent in January-November

Thursday, 16 December 2021 11:36:28 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-November period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 49.4082 trillion ($7.76 trillion), up 5.2 percent year on year, 0.9 percentage points slower than the rise recorded in the first ten months, while up 7.9 percent compared to the FAI in the first 11 months of 2019, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 0.5 percent year on year, 0.5 percentage points slower than the rise recorded in the first ten months of the current year.

Investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the first 11 months rose by 7.3 percent and 13.7 percent year on year, respectively, 2.3 percentage points faster and 0.5 percentage points slower than the increases recorded in the first ten months of the year.


Tags: Far East  China  investments  |  similar articles »


