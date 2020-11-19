China's excavator output up 32.7 percent in January-October

Thursday, 19 November 2020 12:20:21 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In October of the current year, excavator output in China increased to 35,098 units, up 42.4 percent year on year, while rising by 10.4 percent month on month, as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the January-October period of the year, excavator output in China amounted to 307,284 units, up 32.7 percent year on year, 1.5 percentage points faster than the increase recorded in the first nine months of the year, reflecting firm infrastructure construction activity in China.