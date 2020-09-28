China’s coke exports down 52.1 percent in January-August

Monday, 28 September 2020 15:42:55 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-August period of the year, China’s export volumes of coke amounted to 2.29 million mt, down 52.1 percent year on year, 1.7 percentage points faster than the decline rate recorded in the first seven months this year, according to the monthly import and export data issued by the Chinese customs authorities.

In the given period, China’s export volumes of coal amounted to 2.41 million mt, down 39.5 percent year on year, 0.9 percentage points faster than the decline rate recorded in the January-July period this year.

In August alone, China’s export volumes of coke and coal amounted to 136,000 mt and 170,000 mt, down 68.9 percent and 48.8 percent, year on year, while decreasing by 64.1 percent and 66 percent, month on month, respectively.