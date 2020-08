Wednesday, 26 August 2020 10:37:34 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-July period this year, China’s metallurgical coke exports amounted to 2.15 million mt, down 50.4 percent year on year, according to the monthly import and export data issued by the Chinese customs authorities.

In the given period, China’s export volumes of coal amounted to 2.23 million mt, down 38.6 percent year on year.

In July alone, China’s export volumes of coke and coal amounted to 290,000 mt and 500,000 mt, down 19.3 percent and 24.9 percent year on year, respectively.