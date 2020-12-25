China’s coke exports down 46.2 percent in Jan-Nov

Friday, 25 December 2020 12:09:13 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-November period of the year, China’s export volumes of coke amounted to 3.09 million mt, down 46.2 percent year on year, 2.3 percentage points slower than the declining pace recorded in the first ten months this year, according to the monthly import and export data issued by the Chinese customs authorities.

In the given period, China’s export volumes of coal amounted to 3.1 million mt, down 42.1 percent year on year, 6.5 percentage points faster than the decreasing pace recorded in the January-October period this year.

In November alone, China’s export volumes of coke and coal amounted to 290,000 mt and 170,000 mt, down 8.7 percent and 79.0 percent, year on year, while increasing by 45 percent and declining by 10.5 percent, month on month, respectively.