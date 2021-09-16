China’s coal output rises by 4.4 percent in January-August

Thursday, 16 September 2021 11:33:29 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-August period of current year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 2.6 billion mt, rising by 4.4 percent year on year, while increasing by 4.2 percent compared to the same period of 2019, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In August alone, China’s raw coal output reached 340 million mt, up 0.8 percent year on year, shifting from a year-on-year decline of 3.3 percent in July, while up 0.7 percent compared to the same month in 2019.

At the same time, China imported 197.69 million mt of coal in the first eight months this year, down 10.3 percent year on year.