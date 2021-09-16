﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s coal output rises by 4.4 percent in January-August

Thursday, 16 September 2021 11:33:29 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-August period of current year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 2.6 billion mt, rising by 4.4 percent year on year, while increasing by 4.2 percent compared to the same period of 2019, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In August alone, China’s raw coal output reached 340 million mt, up 0.8 percent year on year, shifting from a year-on-year decline of 3.3 percent in July, while up 0.7 percent compared to the same month in 2019.

At the same time, China imported 197.69 million mt of coal in the first eight months this year, down 10.3 percent year on year.


Tags: raw mat  China  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

15 Sep

NBS: China’s crude steel output falls further in Aug, y-o-y and m-o-m
08 Sep

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 0.73 percent
06 Sep

Luo Tiejun: China to hike iron ore output by 100 million mt in 2021-25
26 Aug

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 1.57 percent
20 Aug

China’s iron ore output down 9% in July from June as market weakens