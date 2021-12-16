﻿
English
China’s coal output rises by 4.2 percent in January-November

Thursday, 16 December 2021 11:35:32 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-November period of the current year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 3.67 billion mt, rising by 4.2 percent year on year, while increasing by 4.6 percent compared to the same period of 2019, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In November alone, China’s raw coal output reached 370 million mt, up 4.6 percent year on year, 0.6 percentage points faster than the increase rate in October, while up 6.1 percent compared to the same month in 2019.

At the same time, China imported 290 million mt of coal in the first 11 months this year, up 10.6 percent year on year


