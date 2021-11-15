China’s coal output rises by 4 percent in January-October

Monday, 15 November 2021 17:23:29 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-October period of current year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 3.3 billion mt, rising by four percent year on year, while increasing by 4.1 percent compared to the same period of 2019, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In October alone, China’s raw coal output reached 360 million mt, up four percent year on year, shifting from a year-on-year decline of 0.9 percent in September, while up 4.1 percent compared to the same month in 2019.

At the same time, China imported 257.34 million mt of coal in the first ten months this year, up 1.9 percent year on year.