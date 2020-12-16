China’s coal output rises by 0.4 percent in Jan-Nov

Wednesday, 16 December 2020 14:09:02 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-November period of this year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 3.48 billion mt, rising by 0.4 percent year on year, 0.3 percentage points faster than the year-on-year rise recorded in the first ten months, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In November alone, China’s raw coal output amounted to 350 million mt, up 1.5 percent year on year, 0.1 percentage point faster than the year-on-year rise recorded in October.

At the same time, China imported 260 million mt of coal in the January-November period this year, down 10.8 percent year on year, 2.5 percentage points higher than the decline recorded in the January-October period this year.