China’s coal output rises by 0.1 percent in January-October

Tuesday, 17 November 2020 12:21:07 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-October period of the year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 3.13 billion mt, rising by 0.1 percent year on year, shifting from a year-on-year decline of 0.1 percent recorded in the first nine months, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In October alone, China’s raw coal output amounted to 340 million mt, up 1.4 percent year on year, compared to a year-on-year drop of 0.9 percent recorded in September.

At the same time, China imported 250 million mt of coal in the January-October period, down 8.3 percent year on year, 3.9 percentage points higher than the rate of decline recorded in the January-September period this year.


