China’s coal output decreases by 0.1 percent in January-July

Friday, 14 August 2020 14:36:39 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-July period this year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 2.12 billion mt, down 0.1 percent year on year, shifting from the year-on-year rise of 0.6 percent recorded in the first six months of the year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In July alone, China’s raw coal output amounted to 320 million mt, down 3.7 percent year on year, 2.5 percentage points higher than the decline rate recorded in June.

At the same time, China imported 200 million mt of coal in the January-July period, up 6.8 percent year on year, 5.9 percentage points slower than the rise recorded in the first half of the current year.