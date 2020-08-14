﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s coal output decreases by 0.1 percent in January-July

Friday, 14 August 2020 14:36:39 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-July period this year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 2.12 billion mt, down 0.1 percent year on year, shifting from the year-on-year rise of 0.6 percent recorded in the first six months of the year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In July alone, China’s raw coal output amounted to 320 million mt, down 3.7 percent year on year, 2.5 percentage points higher than the decline rate recorded in June.  

At the same time, China imported 200 million mt of coal in the January-July period, up 6.8 percent year on year, 5.9 percentage points slower than the rise recorded in the first half of the current year.


Tags: China  Far East  steelmaking  raw mat  coking coal  production  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

14  Aug

NBS: China’s crude steel output surges 9.1% in July, up 1.9% from June
13  Aug

Hunan Valin Steel’s crude steel output up 0.9% in July from June
28  Jul

China's coking coal imports up 5.6% in H1, ex-Australia shipments surge
27  Jul

Crude steel output in Hebei increases by 1.7 percent in June
17  Jul

China’s coal output increases by 0.6 percent in H1